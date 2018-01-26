Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Operating Systems BSD Linux

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So (csoonline.com) 132

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
itwbennett writes: The BSDs have lost the battle for mindshare to Linux, and that may well bode ill for the future sustainability of the BSDs as viable, secure operating systems, writes CSO's JM Porup. The reason why is a familiar refrain: more eyeballs mean more secure code. Porup cites the work of Ilja von Sprundel, director of penetration testing at IOActive, who, noting the "small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux," dug into BSD source code. His search 'easily' turned up about 115 kernel bugs. Porup looks at the relative security of OpenBSD, FreeBSD and NetBSD, the effect on Mac OS, and why, despite FreeBSD's relative popularity, OpenBSD may be the most likely to survive.

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So More | Reply

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So

Comments Filter:

  • BSD is Dying? (Score:5, Funny)

    by sconeu ( 64226 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:45AM (#56008099) Homepage Journal

    I won't believe it until Netcraft confirms it!

    • Re:BSD is Dying? (Score:5, Funny)

      by Netcraft Confirms It ( 1477201 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:02PM (#56008269)
      I'm sad to say it's true.

    • "more eyeballs mean more secure code"?! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:07PM (#56008321)

      The reason why is a familiar refrain: more eyeballs mean more secure code.

      After Heartbleed and the other issues affecting OpenSSL, and Shellsheck affecting bash, why the hell would anyone still be pushing this disproven "more eyeballs" narrative?!

      The OpenBSD project proves that security doesn't come from "more eyeballs". It comes from having software developers who know what they're doing, and who take their work very seriously, and who show immense discipline, and who don't put up with bullshit, and who put security first and foremost.

      You could have two million "eyeballs" of offshore "programmers" in India looking at some code, and it will likely still end up being much less secure than code doing the same work but written by a couple of OpenBSD's developers.

      Code quality doesn't come from the quantity of people looking at it. Code quality comes from the quality of the people working on it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Hylandr ( 813770 )

        Why the hell would anyone still be pushing this disproven "more eyeballs" narrative?!

        It's important to not that if there weren't eyeballs on the code we would never have known about the vulnerabilities to fix to begin with.

        They would have only been discovered and exploited by the malicious and never disclosed unless the attack was discovered while the company responsible would spin the issue and would ( in most cases ) not spend the money to secure other installations.

        Because flaws cannot be hidden, overlooked or covered up, researchers and other interested parties can perform their own ind

        • You should read up about the Shellshock bug that affected bash [wikipedia.org].

          Once you do that, you'll learn that it was present in bash back in 1989.

          When it was finally publicly announced in 2014, the bug had been present for around 25 years!

          We aren't talking about an obscure piece of software here, either. Bash is probably among the most widely available and used open source software projects out there, and has been like this for a long time.

          Brag about your "global oversight committee" all you want. It's clear that all

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That comment is neither interesting nor insightful. It's just pushing the age old misrepresentation of the quote.

        Many eyeballs makes all bugs shallow does not - and have never - meant that there will be no bugs, or that they will not lie dormant for a potentially long time. It simply refers to the fact the the more eyes that see a bug, the quicker someone will come up with a fix. Exactly what these researchers are claiming.

        The OpenBSD project proves that security doesn't come from "more eyeballs".

        I'm sorry, that you didn't RTFA is pretty damned obvious, but did you even read the b

      • Re:"more eyeballs mean more secure code"?! (Score:4, Informative)

        by koavf ( 1099649 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @02:35PM (#56009735)

        Code quality doesn't come from the quantity of people looking at it. Code quality comes from the quality of the people working on it.

        Did you read the article? Theo De Raadt says as much:

        Theo De Raadt, the founder of OpenBSD, agreed with van Sprundel that more eyeballs on OpenBSD would make the operating system more secure. "I remember reading his first slides, which were mostly about the impact of small API misuses," De Raadt tells CSO Online by email. "Unfortunately, this is a problem of the volume of code relative to manpower. Ensuring all code is 100 percent bug-free and handles all exceptional conditions is a rather difficult problem."

      • After Heartbleed and the other issues affecting OpenSSL, and Shellsheck affecting bash, why the hell would anyone still be pushing this disproven "more eyeballs" narrative?!

        People keep repeating the law incorrectly. Linus' Law states that "with many eyeballs, all bugs are shallow", it doesn't say anything about secure code.

    • "BSD users are fat, have fleas and spend all their time posting on kuro5hin [wikipedia.org]" as the troll goes

      /Ironically I'm writing this on a BSD machine, if you consider macOS BSD

    • Re:BSD is Dying? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:29PM (#56008551)
      This is what happens when we complain too much about the quality of recent posts. They dig up some "BSD is dying" article to try and make us feel all warm and fuzzy from the nostalgia.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      Slashdot's oldest meme (or at least the oldest one I know of) is still one of the best. Thank you for making my day a bit cheerier.
    • My sinister viral GPL cabal has been successful! Baw ha ha ha ha :-)

  • Is it now official (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    It is now official. Netcraft has confirmed: *BSD is dying One more crippling bombshell hit the already beleaguered *BSD community when IDC confirmed that *BSD market share has dropped yet again, now down to less than a fraction of 1 percent of all servers. Coming on the heels of a recent Netcraft survey which plainly states that *BSD has lost more market share, this news serves to reinforce what we've known all along. *BSD is collapsing in complete disarray, as fittingly exemplified by failing dead last [s
  • ...until Netcraft confirms it!

  • The *BSDs have the most intelligent mindshare. (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The BSDs have lost the battle for mindshare to Linux

    I think that this is a laughable idea. The *BSDs have the best mindshare possible. They have the mindshare of the most intelligent and forward-looking software developers, IT specialists, and executives.

    Linux's mindshare is closer to that of Windows. It's not so much based on technical excellence or intelligence or foresight as it is based on hype and name recognition.

    The mindshare that the *BSDs have is the best there is.

  • BSDs dying? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 )
    I'd be more concerned about the effects of systemd on the Linux distributions. :)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd be more concerned about the effects of systemd on the Linux distributions. :)

      Mod Parent Up.

      After running Linux for a decade, systemd pushed me to try both FreeBSD and OpenBSD for the first time ever.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        One word: slackware.

        The oldest (still available), and IMO still the best.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        I've heard systemd is under suspicion of being a serial killer!

        • I've heard systemd is under suspicion of being a serial killer!

          So that explains why my serial ports don't work any more!

    • Re:BSDs dying? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Drunkulus ( 920976 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:48PM (#56008751)
      Systemd is the reason Linus is now running freebsd at home.

  • What about our quarterly reports?!?!? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The whole world does NOT revolve around accountants and their twisted view of progress.

  • MacOS X? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:57AM (#56008219)
    While not an "official" BSD, OS X is based on NeXT which is based on BSD and it uses the MACH kernel.

  • Hogwash (Score:5, Funny)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:01PM (#56008253)

    The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.

    • The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.

      I noticed this too. Also, I am not concerned about the low hanging fruit when it comes to security. The reality is that humans are error prone so there is no way to make a system that is 100% secure. Theo de Raadt has to prioritize things and really spend the lion's share of his team's time on the serious stuff that can result in intrusion and privilege escalation. OpenBSD's security record stands ... "Only two remote holes in the default install, in a heck of a long time!" I don't think any Linux distribut

    • Except Devuan is Debian with init so really that doesn't mean much.

  • Enough potential eyeballs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    FreeBSD is from 1993, when the potential number of eyeballs was just a fraction of what it is today: the world. Some kid in China who wasn't online in 1993, could be their next contributor. Even if their market share has gone done, the number of users has gone up dramatically.

  • No (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:16PM (#56008403)
    "Some" researchers are saying the BSDs are dying so it must be true, huh? "Read it on the internet, hot damn, must be true then." Bullshit! The BSDs have a large community that is passionate about their choice of operating system. I have been using OpenBSD since 1998 and I will only stop using it once the community completely collapses, development ceases, and the foundation folds. The day that happens, I will have to find another hobby altogether and just keep a smartphone and tablet handy. Learning and using OpenBSD has made me far more knowledgeable about computers, operating systems, networks, and security than any other platform out there. If it weren't for my college roommate introducing me to OpenBSD, I believe I would just be another Microsoft wanker. OpenBSD taught me how the internet works and opened a wealth of knowledge. OpenBSD turned me from a computer power user into a true System Administrator. Ever since that day when I asked my roommate just what the heck OpenBSD was, my life would never be the same.

    • It's not like BSD users go around saying "I run BSD" or that they leave ports open so that they can be electronically surveyed.

      My SNES Classic runs BSD. Lots of routers, firewalls and NAS devices run BSD.

      The thing with BSD is it gets professionally used, not professionally blogged. Maybe BSD should consider a marketing team is it's really an issue for them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Car analogy time: There is a difference between being a mechanic and being able to drive a car. Not everyone wants or has to be able to replace piston rings.

    • How is it that different from Linux?

    • "Some" researchers are saying the BSDs are dying so it must be true, huh? "Read it on the internet, hot damn, must be true then." Bullshit! The BSDs have a large community that is passionate about their choice of operating system. I have been using OpenBSD since 1998 and I will only stop using it once the community completely collapses, development ceases, and the foundation folds. The day that happens, I will have to find another hobby altogether and just keep a smartphone and tablet handy. Learning and using OpenBSD has made me far more knowledgeable about computers, operating systems, networks, and security than any other platform out there. If it weren't for my college roommate introducing me to OpenBSD, I believe I would just be another Microsoft wanker. OpenBSD taught me how the internet works and opened a wealth of knowledge. OpenBSD turned me from a computer power user into a true System Administrator. Ever since that day when I asked my roommate just what the heck OpenBSD was, my life would never be the same.

      Here's the problem, in 1998 the BSDs and Linux were still on fairly equal footing, so it made just as much sense for you to learn a BSD.

      In 2018 Linux has a giant community, a huge ecosystem, and major companies behind it.

      You can get a job on the basis of your Linux expertise and will be able to do so for a while, even if there are corporate BSD systems right now how much longer do you think they're going to last?

      How old are the members of that BSD community? If an undergrad is looking to learn BSD or Linux

    • "Some" researchers are saying the BSDs are dying so it must be true, huh? "Read it on the internet, hot damn, must be true then." Bullshit! The BSDs have a large community that is passionate about their choice of operating system.

      I wouldn't put my stock in the BSD is dying chant. That's been appearing on Slashdot since October 5, 1997.

  • The summary doesn't make a clear distinction...

  • If true, it's a shame (Score:5, Interesting)

    by walterbyrd ( 182728 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:30PM (#56008563)

    IMO:

    BSDs have a superior architecture in many respects. This is especially true since the systemd takeover.

    Administration on BSD servers just makes more sense. Linux seems to be all over the map. I think there are over 1000 Linux distros. Many distros want to change around the directory structure. Simple things, like starting services on bootup, and setting up static IP, become difficult with Linux because everybody wants to pull Linux in different direction - often for no good technical reason.

    Linux certainly has advantages over BSD. But I think BSD gets a lot of stuff right.

    Again: all JMHO.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      1000 distros sure, but you can completely ignore 990 of them. The other Of the remaining 10, probably 6 are copies of the major 4, Debian, RedHat, Gentoo, Arch.

      People keep bringing up the many distro thing but honestly, no one really gives a shit. Those are hobbyist toys and they almost universally die out after a few years. In those few years a handful of people learn a lot and contribute to the community.

      The BSD's are fine. I used them once upon a time. The problem is they are inflexible and all they want

  • Is it just that the pie is growing? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Voyager529 ( 1363959 ) <voyager529@@@yahoo...com> on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:34PM (#56008611)

    First off, I submit that BSD is finding its home in appliances. FreeNAS and pfSense are both fairly popular, and both BSD based. Commercially, the Nintendo Switch is based on BSD, and Cisco, McAffee, and Juniper all have appliances using BSD at their core. Also, as others have pointed out, OSX.

    That said, there are so many copy/paste tutorials for Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu and Raspbian. With BSD lagging behind severely, for every person who prefers BSD and can successfully use it to do what they need, there are five more less-technical users who are able to fall into the pit of success with a Bitnami or Turnkey Linux distribution.

    BSD may well be superior for certain tasks, especially networking, but the fact of the matter is that expecting BSD to simultaneously be competitive in the numbers game against Linux when Linux has an ecosystem which BSD lacks. That ecosystem encourages users looking to get something done to use that product, rather than adhere to principles which otherwise have little effect on them. I know systemd is hated in these parts, almost universally, but if I need to spin up a Wordpress instance, it takes me ten minutes to grab Turnkey Linux and start addding my content, rather than the half hour or more it would take to spin up BSD, manually install an AMP stack, figure out the BSD equivalent of /var/www, Google all the MySQL commands to create the database at the CLI since I don't have Adminer or phpMyAdmin to do it, and then add Wordpress. As a non-developer and non-distributor, the BSD vs. GPL vs. MIT license situation affects me very little, so the fact that both Debian and BSD are free-as-in-beer means that they compete on how much of my time they take to spin up.

    This is why I use pfSense and FreeNAS. It's also why most of my appliances are Turnkey Linux based.

    • Is "pkg install phpmyadmin" not sufficient to add all the necessary AMP components, phpMyAdmin, etc? /var/www = /usr/local/www (/www ... and this is a lot more logical than putting them under /var!!!!)

      A few different things for controlling service startup (/etc/rc.conf) but that should be about it?

      Don't doubt that there are finely tuned Linux distros specifically for spinning up your use cases (and I'm not experienced with any of them), but FreeBSD is pretty easy to get up and running today too!

  • My FreeBSD hard drive died on me a couple of month ago, and I haven't been able to replace it yet. I really need to get to that though, because being on Linux for my primary desktop at home has been annoying the h*** out of me. FreeBSD is what I'm used to, it's what I prefer, and I really, really want to get back to it soon.
  • It's only failing is lack of Widevine support (no streaming videos.) Otherwise works great for everything.

  • You know, some 20 years ago, I used to be a huge supporter of FreeBSD. I swore by the OS, and wouldn't touch anything else. A diehard fanboi. Then I asked for help with some legacy hardware and discovered the hostile elitism of BSD community.

    They basically told me to make my own drivers and to fuck off. Yeah, not very helpful. I switched to Linux cuz it worked with my legacy hardware and never looked back.

    Today I have zero respect for *BSD people and software. They can jump off a cliff and I'd just sm

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by WallyL ( 4154209 )

      Sorry you were exposed to the raw elitism in a *nix community. I know that our GNU/Linux communities can get pretty damn elitist too. See, even I'm doing it with the "GNU."

Slashdot Top Deals

Getting the job done is no excuse for not following the rules. Corollary: Following the rules will not get the job done.

Close