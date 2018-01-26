Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So (csoonline.com) 51
itwbennett writes: The BSDs have lost the battle for mindshare to Linux, and that may well bode ill for the future sustainability of the BSDs as viable, secure operating systems, writes CSO's JM Porup. The reason why is a familiar refrain: more eyeballs mean more secure code. Porup cites the work of Ilja von Sprundel, director of penetration testing at IOActive, who, noting the "small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux," dug into BSD source code. His search 'easily' turned up about 115 kernel bugs. Porup looks at the relative security of OpenBSD, FreeBSD and NetBSD, the effect on Mac OS, and why, despite FreeBSD's relative popularity, OpenBSD may be the most likely to survive.
BSD is Dying? (Score:5, Funny)
I won't believe it until Netcraft confirms it!
Re:BSD is Dying? (Score:4, Funny)
"more eyeballs mean more secure code"?! (Score:2, Interesting)
After Heartbleed and the other issues affecting OpenSSL, and Shellsheck affecting bash, why the hell would anyone still be pushing this disproven "more eyeballs" narrative?!
The OpenBSD project proves that security doesn't come from "more eyeballs". It comes from having software developers who know what they're doing, and who take their work very seriously, and who show immense discipline, and who don't put up with bullshit, and who pu
Re: (Score:2)
"BSD users are fat, have fleas and spend all their time posting on kuro5hin [wikipedia.org]" as the troll goes
Re: (Score:2)
Is it now official (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
BSDs dying? I won't believe it... (Score:2)
The *BSDs have the most intelligent mindshare. (Score:1)
I think that this is a laughable idea. The *BSDs have the best mindshare possible. They have the mindshare of the most intelligent and forward-looking software developers, IT specialists, and executives.
Linux's mindshare is closer to that of Windows. It's not so much based on technical excellence or intelligence or foresight as it is based on hype and name recognition.
The mindshare that the *BSDs have is the best there is.
Re: (Score:1)
BSDs dying? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One word: slackware.
The oldest (still available), and IMO still the best.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not: given the complete and utter ubiquity of MS-Windows across the entire computing landscape, I'd say it's positive (that is Linux is dying) ?
What about our quarterly reports?!?!? (Score:1)
The whole world does NOT revolve around accountants and their twisted view of progress.
MacOS X? (Score:4, Interesting)
Hogwash (Score:4, Funny)
The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.
Re: (Score:2)
The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.
I noticed this too. Also, I am not concerned about the low hanging fruit when it comes to security. The reality is that humans are error prone so there is no way to make a system that is 100% secure. Theo de Raadt has to prioritize things and really spend the lion's share of his team's time on the serious stuff that can result in intrusion and privilege escalation. OpenBSD's security record stands
... "Only two remote holes in the default install, in a heck of a long time!" I don't think any Linux distribut
Re: (Score:1)
Enough potential eyeballs (Score:1)
FreeBSD is from 1993, when the potential number of eyeballs was just a fraction of what it is today: the world. Some kid in China who wasn't online in 1993, could be their next contributor. Even if their market share has gone done, the number of users has gone up dramatically.
No (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:How would they No (Score:1)
It's not like BSD users go around saying "I run BSD" or that they leave ports open so that they can be electronically surveyed.
My SNES Classic runs BSD. Lots of routers, firewalls and NAS devices run BSD.
The thing with BSD is it gets professionally used, not professionally blogged. Maybe BSD should consider a marketing team is it's really an issue for them.
Re: (Score:2)
BSD isn't Blue Screen of Death? (Score:2)
The summary doesn't make a clear distinction...
If true, it's a shame (Score:2)
IMO:
BSDs have a superior architecture in many respects. This is especially true since the systemd takeover.
Administration on BSD servers just makes more sense. Linux seems to be all over the map. I think there are over 1000 Linux distros. Many distros want to change around the directory structure. Simple things, like starting services on bootup, and setting up static IP, become difficult with Linux because everybody wants to pull Linux in different direction - often for no good technical reason.
Linux certai
Is it just that the pie is growing? (Score:2)
First off, I submit that BSD is finding its home in appliances. FreeNAS and pfSense are both fairly popular, and both BSD based. Commercially, the Nintendo Switch is based on BSD, and Cisco, McAffee, and Juniper all have appliances using BSD at their core. Also, as others have pointed out, OSX.
That said, there are so many copy/paste tutorials for Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu and Raspbian. With BSD lagging behind severely, for every person who prefers BSD and can successfully use it to do what they