Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Operating Systems BSD Linux

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So (csoonline.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
itwbennett writes: The BSDs have lost the battle for mindshare to Linux, and that may well bode ill for the future sustainability of the BSDs as viable, secure operating systems, writes CSO's JM Porup. The reason why is a familiar refrain: more eyeballs mean more secure code. Porup cites the work of Ilja von Sprundel, director of penetration testing at IOActive, who, noting the "small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux," dug into BSD source code. His search 'easily' turned up about 115 kernel bugs. Porup looks at the relative security of OpenBSD, FreeBSD and NetBSD, the effect on Mac OS, and why, despite FreeBSD's relative popularity, OpenBSD may be the most likely to survive.

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So More | Reply

Are the BSDs Dying? Some Security Researchers Think So

Comments Filter:

  • BSD is Dying? (Score:5, Funny)

    by sconeu ( 64226 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:45AM (#56008099) Homepage Journal

    I won't believe it until Netcraft confirms it!

    • Re:BSD is Dying? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Netcraft Confirms It ( 1477201 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:02PM (#56008269)
      I'm sad to say it's true.

    • "more eyeballs mean more secure code"?! (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The reason why is a familiar refrain: more eyeballs mean more secure code.

      After Heartbleed and the other issues affecting OpenSSL, and Shellsheck affecting bash, why the hell would anyone still be pushing this disproven "more eyeballs" narrative?!

      The OpenBSD project proves that security doesn't come from "more eyeballs". It comes from having software developers who know what they're doing, and who take their work very seriously, and who show immense discipline, and who don't put up with bullshit, and who pu

    • "BSD users are fat, have fleas and spend all their time posting on kuro5hin [wikipedia.org]" as the troll goes

      /Ironically I'm writing this on a BSD machine, if you consider macOS BSD

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daetrin ( 576516 )
      This is what happens when we complain too much about the quality of recent posts. They dig up some "BSD is dying" article to try and make us feel all warm and fuzzy from the nostalgia.

  • Is it now official (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward
    It is now official. Netcraft has confirmed: *BSD is dying One more crippling bombshell hit the already beleaguered *BSD community when IDC confirmed that *BSD market share has dropped yet again, now down to less than a fraction of 1 percent of all servers. Coming on the heels of a recent Netcraft survey which plainly states that *BSD has lost more market share, this news serves to reinforce what we've known all along. *BSD is collapsing in complete disarray, as fittingly exemplified by failing dead last [s
    • Someone has their history all screwed up. It was also written by an AC so it's automatically suspect.
  • ...until Netcraft confirms it!

  • The BSDs have lost the battle for mindshare to Linux

    I think that this is a laughable idea. The *BSDs have the best mindshare possible. They have the mindshare of the most intelligent and forward-looking software developers, IT specialists, and executives.

    Linux's mindshare is closer to that of Windows. It's not so much based on technical excellence or intelligence or foresight as it is based on hype and name recognition.

    The mindshare that the *BSDs have is the best there is.

  • BSDs dying? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:49AM (#56008141)
    I'd be more concerned about the effects of systemd on the Linux distributions. :)

  • What about our quarterly reports?!?!? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The whole world does NOT revolve around accountants and their twisted view of progress.

  • MacOS X? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:57AM (#56008219)
    While not an "official" BSD, OS X is based on NeXT which is based on BSD and it uses the MACH kernel.

  • Hogwash (Score:4, Funny)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:01PM (#56008253)

    The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.

    • The authorities here on Slashdot have repeatedly said that right now was the golden age of BSD due to Debian's adoption systemd. There are no Linux users left. BSD is the only system that remains in widespread use.

      I noticed this too. Also, I am not concerned about the low hanging fruit when it comes to security. The reality is that humans are error prone so there is no way to make a system that is 100% secure. Theo de Raadt has to prioritize things and really spend the lion's share of his team's time on the serious stuff that can result in intrusion and privilege escalation. OpenBSD's security record stands ... "Only two remote holes in the default install, in a heck of a long time!" I don't think any Linux distribut

    • Except Devuan is Debian with init so really that doesn't mean much.

  • Enough potential eyeballs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    FreeBSD is from 1993, when the potential number of eyeballs was just a fraction of what it is today: the world. Some kid in China who wasn't online in 1993, could be their next contributor. Even if their market share has gone done, the number of users has gone up dramatically.

  • No (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @12:16PM (#56008403)
    "Some" researchers are saying the BSDs are dying so it must be true, huh? "Read it on the internet, hot damn, must be true then." Bullshit! The BSDs have a large community that is passionate about their choice of operating system. I have been using OpenBSD since 1998 and I will only stop using it once the community completely collapses, development ceases, and the foundation folds. The day that happens, I will have to find another hobby altogether and just keep a smartphone and tablet handy. Learning and using OpenBSD has made me far more knowledgeable about computers, operating systems, networks, and security than any other platform out there. If it weren't for my college roommate introducing me to OpenBSD, I believe I would just be another Microsoft wanker. OpenBSD taught me how the internet works and opened a wealth of knowledge. OpenBSD turned me from a computer power user into a true System Administrator. Ever since that day when I asked my roommate just what the heck OpenBSD was, my life would never be the same.

    • It's not like BSD users go around saying "I run BSD" or that they leave ports open so that they can be electronically surveyed.

      My SNES Classic runs BSD. Lots of routers, firewalls and NAS devices run BSD.

      The thing with BSD is it gets professionally used, not professionally blogged. Maybe BSD should consider a marketing team is it's really an issue for them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Car analogy time: There is a difference between being a mechanic and being able to drive a car. Not everyone wants or has to be able to replace piston rings.

  • The summary doesn't make a clear distinction...

  • IMO:

    BSDs have a superior architecture in many respects. This is especially true since the systemd takeover.

    Administration on BSD servers just makes more sense. Linux seems to be all over the map. I think there are over 1000 Linux distros. Many distros want to change around the directory structure. Simple things, like starting services on bootup, and setting up static IP, become difficult with Linux because everybody wants to pull Linux in different direction - often for no good technical reason.

    Linux certai

  • First off, I submit that BSD is finding its home in appliances. FreeNAS and pfSense are both fairly popular, and both BSD based. Commercially, the Nintendo Switch is based on BSD, and Cisco, McAffee, and Juniper all have appliances using BSD at their core. Also, as others have pointed out, OSX.

    That said, there are so many copy/paste tutorials for Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu and Raspbian. With BSD lagging behind severely, for every person who prefers BSD and can successfully use it to do what they

Slashdot Top Deals

BLISS is ignorance.

Close