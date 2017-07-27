FreeBSD 11.1 Released (freebsd.org) 192
Billly Gates writes: Linux is not the only free open-source operating system. FreeBSD, which is based off of the historical BSD Unix in which TCP/IP was developed on from the University of California at Berkeley, has been updated. It does not include systemd nor PulseAudio and is popular in many web server installations and networking devices. FreeBSD 11.1 is out with improvements in UEFI and Amazon cloud support in addition to updated userland programs. EFI improvements including a new utility efivar(8) to manage UEFI variables, EFI boot from TFTP or NFS, as well as Microsoft Hyper-V UEFI and Secure Boot for generation 2 virtual machines for both Windows Server and Windows 10 Professional hosts. FreeBSD 11.1 also has extended support Amazon Cloud features. A new networking stack for Amazon has been added with the ena(4) driver, which adds support for Amazon EC2 platform. This also adds support for using Amazon EC2 NFS shares and support for the Amazon Elastic Filesystem for NFS. For application updates, FreeBSD 11.1 Clang, LLVM, LLD, LLDB, and libc++ to version 4.0.0. ZFS has been updated too with a new zfsbootcfg with minor performance improvements. Downloads are here which include Sparc, PowerPC, and even custom SD card images for Raspberry Pi, Beagle-bone and other devices.
LOL, yes we know. [...] FreeBSD came out in 1993 and was essentially a fork from 386BSD, another Unix OS. Linux was a kernel built to replicate Unix in 1991, but Unix has been around since the 60's in one form or another.
Do I need to point out the irony of first complaining that the story mentions commonly known background information, and then writing a more detailed version of the same information?
LOL, yes we know. If anyone here knows about Unix they SHOULD already know about the various Unix variants. Initially intended for use inside the Bell System, AT
FreeBSD is a damn sight more "free" than is the Linux distro tarball. $ free too. Are you confusing "free" with "open"? Open Source doublespeak.
I'm more concerned with them laboriously pointing out the support for Amazon EC2 NFS shares (wtf is that? an EC2 instance with NFS exports? Why wouldn't that be supported for as long as EC2 has existed?) and support for Amazon Elastic File System... which is just hosted clustering NFSv4.1.
Seriously, did this not work before? NFSv4.1 has been out for like 6 years now. I know FreeBSD moves slow, but is it really _that_ slow?
The fact that this is "+4 Informative" and not "+1 Redundant" means that people do not know and you where wrong with the "LOL, yes we know." and thus it should have been "-1 Overrated".
At version 11, ain't it a given that anybody interested in this story already knows what FreeBSD is? The last few sentences in the summary are informative, as to what changed from 10 to 11, but the first few seemed to assume that we are idiots.
Another point - since TrueOS - former PC-BSD - is now a rolling update, can the summary include whatever has changed in TrueOS? Like PlayOnBSD, which enabled one to run Steam games under WINE?
I guess removing the r-commands makes sense, but, surely they'll keep UUCP (Unix to Unix Copy) for all of us with our null modem serial cables connected to all the serial ports on the backs of our modern computers. Right?
FreeBSD isn't really dead (Score:1, Funny)
From the announcement page linked in the summary,
Very good to see.
Not really impressed, Centos 7 was released in July 2014 and doesn't hit EOL until 2024.
Running old CentOS isn't for people who want the newest features, it's for those who need the stability. If you're a business and have numerous servers running your internal applications, it's expensive to upgrade due to the amount of testing required, the upgrade processes put in place, then finally the upgrade itself. You want to upgrade fairly infrequently if you can - you're not interested in running with the latest features, you're more interested in your business back end systems continuing to run wit
Right, but people who actually want a system to get support for 10 years aren't even going to consider something called C++14 until at least 2024.
I code on Centos 7 for exactly this reason, and I'm using C99. C11 will be skipped entirely, there are no significant features added.
I think most people who write their code specifically for *BSD are using ANSI C (C89).
Even on other platforms, few people want to use compiler features that were only released in the past few years. What you call "stale," many of us
That isn't what "work-around" means. If you use the correct words and say, "Yes, those features are available," then the rest of your analysis might have a better chance at being internally consistent.
If you want to only use default, easy features, it is up to you to choose the tools that are ubiquitous, which means they will also not be new. If you want the new stuff, it won't be ubiquitous, and you'll have to do work to set it up. That is true on every platform.
None of what you said is even true. None of it.
You add a caveat to try to make it closer to true, but it is still just horse shit, eg, knowing lies. You set up a straw man about compiling GCC from source, but you already implied that you know you can just install it. But you put a No-True-Scotsman onto the GCC package, to try to hide the straw man.
You seem to be implying that FreeBSD is going to immediately port all their 3rd party software to any new GCC that gets released in the future during the support
You seem to be implying that FreeBSD is going to immediately port all their 3rd party software to any new GCC that gets released in the future during the support period, but that is not actually how FreeBSD versions work
I didn't mention GCC. The default compiler for anything that hasn't actively been marked as requiring GCC is clang. The ports framework has flags to indicate required features of a compiler. If a port is marked as needing C++14, then it will be compiled with either the system compiler (if it supports one), or one from ports if required. The infrastructure for doing this is used automatically by the package-building infrastructure, so a port that needs a newer compiler than the one shipped in the base sy
OK (Score:3)
What advantages does FreeBSD have for desktop use? I've used it on servers for decades but always used Linux for desktop.
OpenBSD vs TrueOS (Score:2)
Thanks. Three questions:
- How is OpenBSD w/ drivers, particularly WiFi? TrueOS refuses to recognize the driver of this Dell Inspiron 17 that I'm typing on. Will OpenBSD?
- In terms of DEs, does Lumina run on OpenBSD? If I were on Linux, I'd have gone Razor-qt, but being on a BSD, I'd go for Lumina
- Can something like TrueOS's PlayOnBSD run on OpenBSD, so that I can play Steam games if I want?
Yay! (Score:4, Funny)
So the rumors were false. FreeBSD hasn't been incorporated into systemd yet!
* Not really true. They don't check that I/O hasn't been redirected to overwrite critical files, like
Re: (Score:1)
Thinking about it (Score:4, Interesting)
I've been thinking about trying FreeBSD (currently run Mint 18.2) How well does it perform on semi-modern hardware? Say, like a notebook with Intel graphics, backlit keyboard, Intel Wifi, Synaptics i2c touchpad, etc? How's battery life? I appreciate that there's more than one non-MS choice, but I'm under the impression that Linux is still the best choice for a notebook. Am I mistaken?
I've been thinking about trying FreeBSD (currently run Mint 18.2) How well does it perform on semi-modern hardware? Say, like a notebook with Intel graphics, backlit keyboard, Intel Wifi, Synaptics i2c touchpad, etc? How's battery life? I appreciate that there's more than one non-MS choice, but I'm under the impression that Linux is still the best choice for a notebook. Am I mistaken?
I had a smoother experience with OpenBSD on my (old-ish) ThinkPad. FreeBSD tends to have newer drivers than OpenBSD. I've seen similar anecdotes that one or the other was much better out of the box on various laptop models.
Intel graphics was smooth sailing on FreeBSD and OpenBSD. I had to change one setting to get the Intel wireless working in FreeBSD (fine out of box in OpenBSD), and the Synaptics touchpad works under both, but FreeBSD took a kernel extension and playing around with config files to make the touchpad less finicky.
If you're curious, I suggest a test install of one and then the other on an external hard drive or USB stick to see which best detects your hardware.
Okay, first thing. Linux has gotten a lot simpler through the years. BSD on the other hand has as well just not to the exact same degree. When you get your system up and running you're more than likely going to have to compile a few things and get some config files in place. Additionally, BSD is more aimed at servers. You can still run it on desktop if that's what you wish, but you're going to find more exotic drivers lacking from BSD. If you want to have that BSD feel with Linux kernel, I suggest Sla
Re: (Score:2)
A few of the BSDs have dropped 32 bit support, so that could be a limit if your hardware is old.
It requires a bit of investigation and reading, just for the differences from Linux with config and management, but if you enjoy that sort if thing it is not too difficult. If you expect GUI setup doing everything from a single click, then its prolly not for you.
I put FreeBSD on a very old IBM Thinkcentre PC last year, which took a little bit of work getting all the hardware supported, but for me that was all go
Re: Thinking about it (Score:1)
Linux with systemd is far more complex, complicated and fragile than any of the BSDs are.
Get "PC-BSD", which is a respin of FreeBSD aimed at being that "easy drop-on-hardware all-done experience".
IMO, FreeBSD actually moved away from servers and more towards desktops (by making a number of changes that I think are mistakes), to the point that I'd consider a systemd-free linux first at this point. But then I've been using it since 4.0, and thought the thing has gone pretty much to pot since 8.*, mainly due to idiot developers not understanding the impact of their doings beyond their own desktops
PC-BSD has been re-branded as TrueOS [trueos.org].
Linux has gotten a lot simpler through the years.
Honestly, Linux has become a giant clusterfuck over the last years. In comparison, FreeBSD is all about maintaining the POLA [freebsd.org].
The main place where BSD has gotten a lot easier has been in software installation - w/ PBIs. In Linux, it's still fragmented - some things are available only in
.rpm, and some just in .deb. In PC-BSD/TrueOS, they've gone to .pbi. The only place you can install software from is the AppCafe, which I find really convenient.
TrueOS could use some improvement in updates: one of my previous updates got stuck, so I haven't bothered upgrading. Result: I can't install new software from AppCafe. Will probabl
I'm running 11.1 on a Lenovo T430. All of the above mentioned devices work (except 'etc'). No need to recompile anything, although it takes a bit of mucking about in various config files to get everything working.
You too disliked that name? I found it to be a tad hubris - much preferred PC-BSD. If they wanted to rebrand it, they should have picked a more catchy name.
GP mentioned 'semi-modern' hardware, which was somewhat nebulous. If it means that it's a 32-bit CPU, or has limited memory/storage, TrueOS may not be an option, since it's now 64-bit only
You too disliked that name? I found it to be a tad hubris - much preferred PC-BSD.
TrueOS sounds too much like Tru64 to me, and that's not a particularly positive association. The Oppose Sun Foundation had some good ideas, but a lot of bad ones and Tru64 managed to combine the worst parts of a monolithic kernel and a microkernel (as did NeXTSTEP and early versions of OS X) without getting most of the benefits.
By semi-modern, if you mean that you're still 32-bit, then stay w/ Linux: FreeBSD and its derivatives had moved to 64-bit only a while ago. You'd have to go w/ a really old version of FreeBSD. If you are still 32-bit, might wanna consider either NetBSD or Minix
Good to see it's still around (Score:3)
It might even be the most popular OS in the world, how is that for a slow death?
Choosing BSD over Linux (Score:3)
The only drawback of Linux currently is systemd (Linux distro's with good community support, loads of scripts and tools are readily available for ubuntu/redhat/arch etc.), the drawback of Free/OpenBSD is lack of experience (hardware/performance tuning/etc).
I'd like to hear pro-con lists of developers (system,web) moving from Linux to FreeBSD.
Thanks in advance!
As a server there is nothing wrong with FreeBSD.
FreeBSD does not run as many apps, and especially does not run the most recent versions.
FreeBSD has no dropbox client. I don't think FreeBSD with work with LibreOffice 5.x - you have to go back to LibreOffice 4.x.
I am not sure about the future of BSDs. I think the BSDs are dependant on apps that were built for Linux. The BSDs use a Linux compatibility layer. So if Linux apps start requiring systemd (a real possibility IMO) the the situat
Dropbox? LibreOffice 5.x? (Score:2)
Lots to love about FreeBSD. Makes a great server.
But I doubt it has a dropbox client, and I doubt it will work with LibreOffice 5.x.
I've no personal experience running LibreOffice on FreeBSD, but there are packages for it. FreeBSD on the desktop was always a bit more painful than I'd prefer, unfortunately. Haven't tried in a few years now, though.
My PC-BSD and FreeBSD Experience (Score:2)
Like many people here, I wanted to avoid systemd, so I decided to try PC-BSD when I was setting up a server on a new Intel NUC. While PC-BSD is more oriented for desktops than servers, I wanted to see how the user experience was on the desktop so I went with that. However, getting X Windows to start proved t
So you wanted a server and ended up fighting X.
Hm.
Personally I always set up FreeBSD without any graphics (or ports); simply have the installer give me a booting system with nothing but a command line. Only after I have a tried-and-tested X configuration will I contemplate starting it on boot (so far: never had that set up, ever; I'll just run startx instead, and not log out--though with kernel mode setting and the scons replacement they did done fsck up quite a bit, shipping with broken code that'd lock up
FreeBSD for servers, Linux on the desktop (Score:2)
Has been my way for almost 10 years now...and since work bought me a MBP a couple years ago, even that almost isn't entirely true* -- FreeBSD everywhere!
* - yes I know Darwin =/= FreeBSD
Can FreeBSD be used as a developer machine? (Score:2)
I just used to develops mainly on Java and help various FOSS Projects with translating(from English to Spanish, my native language).
Ultimately I've teaching myself Android development using Java and would like to learn Kotlin. Having this in mind: Can I switch my development Operative System to this new one FreeBSD?
Did Slashdot turn stupid? (Score:2)
This copy was written for the Slashdot crowd? What's up?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Mascot holding them back and rightfully so (Score:4, Funny)
Let's also mention your invocation of "all Christians are created equal".
Publicly they move as a group (sort of, sometimes), privately they bicker lick hell. But they sure love to sell "we are all one" when it allows them to assert their particular brand of moral spray paint.
Catholics and birth control are high on the list of All World hypocrisy gradients.
Let's consider another case. On the plus side, they got Neil Gorsuch. On the down side, they
Christians are not all created equal, the Parable of the Sower explains that.
They're just not allowed to attempt to weigh themselves in this life.
Also, they have to be able to figure out who was created to be the least deserving, because if they don't treat that person well they can't go to Heaven. That's really the funny part about Christian "Conservatives" and all the groups they hate. If those people are so horrible, you better start loving them because Jesus is measure your love for Him by your love for
Yes, that's exactly what Mozilla was thinking. "Obviously, the reason we're losing marketshare is because of our outdated logo."
And of course, they were absolutely right. Firefox's popularity has once again begun to skyrocket upward, now that their company and product logos have been updated and modernized. As it turns out, that was the only significant thing holding them back from unrivaled popularity, and they're well on the way to finally winning the browser war.
FreeBSD need to follow Mozilla's exampl
Are you for real? Its just a logo and a fun mascot. You don't have to buy the shirt.
So do you think Christians are also offended by the bitten apple logo, cos of, you know, that whole incident in the garden with the serpent? Or the Windows logo with that blasphemous rendition of a cross in the middle of it? Sheesh, how is a good Christian supposed to choose a clean wholesome O/S these days?
Re: (Score:2)
So do you think Christians are also offended by the bitten apple logo, cos of, you know, that whole incident in the garden with the serpent?
Yes. There is absolutely a set of die-hard christian wankers who find the bitten apple logo offensive. I recall them getting into the news several times over it.
OTOH, Jose prefers IBM DOS 3.30 and Maria can't be parted from Apple ProDOS.
They probably do not want people shallow enough to have issues with the mascot as their users. Smart decision.
Agree w/ you here. On one hand, as the creators of the software, they do have the right to make it whatever they desire. However, from a branding standpoint, it's a fiasco. Not that the Linux Tux is much better. Or for that matter, OpenBSD or GNU's logos. NetBSD's is half decent: it's a flag.
In a professional environment, people are used to products w/ professional looking logos. Someone above mentioned Windows, but a Window, or previously a flag, is exactly what one would expect. But the image o
True. Linux Tux-Penguin that came up a few times in this discussion but the thing is none of the major Linux distributions use the old mascots and have professional looking websites-logos. This combined with Linux more widespread adoption - marketshare, corporate sponsorship and enterprise solutions. Yet Freebsd at a major disadvantage against Linux in that respect sticks with this logo fiasco.
Some people want to keep Freebsd a small niche it seems and kill the messenger on this point about how they are p
1. Pitching an operating system for critical systems and data that uses a childish looking and potentially nefarious mascot in the corporate world != having a mascot at an entertainment-sporting event.
2. If you want people to contribute and have widespread adoption for the OS in the future you do not insult your user base or drive off potential users by using a mascot that looks like your OS is intended for nefarious purposes, kid hackers or is demonic.
Any data breach or failure of a server or system withi
A lot of corporate names and logos are childish (Score:2)
Even medicines that can mean life or death have "cool" and "trendy" branding.
Its a unix Daemon you clown (Score:2)
You know what a daemon process is? No one has ever complained about that nomenclauture not being grown up enough have they?
Sigh. Yes. Of course they have, and much more ridiculous things have happened besides. Remember when LA County banned the use of master/slave terminology [slashdot.org]?
It's insane to pretend that the world doesn't contain insane people who make purchasing decisions.
I guess you are young and are new to Freebsd since this has come up time and time again. In fact there was a contest to replace it back in 2005.
I have also been taken to task by a VP at a large national company over it even though I had not deployed it on any of our servers. I was warned that if I ever did my ass would be fired.
Nothing ever changes with the Freebsd fanboys denying it has been a problem for people and it's widespread adopt
Regarding #2: I am pretty sure FreeBSD is much better off without users that could be driven off by something like that.
The reason I get spam is because it isn't the case. It is like vaccines. You vaccinate not only for your own safety.
That's funny, I've run this "childish" OS at a few Fortune 500 and 1000 companies over the years. They never seemed to mind it, only that it helped the bottom line.
Re: (Score:3)
When Steve Jobs died of AIDS, Apple retired the gay rainbow flag thingy.
I find it slower than FreeBSD. It does not do anything you cannot do with FreeBSD. Also, I prefer the MATE desktop.
I suppose setting up FreeBSD desktop takes more work. But real UNIX people should not be afraid of that.