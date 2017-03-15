Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NetBSD 7.1 Released (netbsd.org) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the on-the-up-and-up dept.
New submitter fisted writes: The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1, the first feature update of the NetBSD 7 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Some highlights of the 7.1 release are:

-Support for Raspberry Pi Zero.
-Initial DRM/KMS support for NVIDIA graphics cards via nouveau (Disabled by default. Uncomment nouveau and nouveaufb in your kernel config to test).
The addition of vioscsi, a driver for the Google Compute Engine disk.
-Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
-wm(4): C2000 KX and 2.5G support; Wake On Lan support; 82575 and newer SERDES based systems now work.
-ODROID-C1 Ethernet now works.
-Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.

NetBSD is free. All of the code is under non-restrictive licenses, and may be used without paying royalties to anyone. Free support services are available via our mailing lists and website. Commercial support is available from a variety of sources. More extensive information on NetBSD is available from http://www.NetBSD.org. You can download NetBSD 7.1 from one of these mirror sites.

  • yea (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Wednesday March 15, 2017 @07:24PM (#54047527)

    but does it run linux?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      BSD confirms it:
      Netcraft is dead. .. or well. _I_ never use it nowadays at-least ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      -Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.

      No, but they ported the good parts. If you're into BSD(m) you must enjoy the pain.

    • Yes, NetBSD can run some Linux binaries. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This renders your joke irrelevant, but NetBSD can run some Linux binaries.

      Read about it here: https://wiki.netbsd.org/guide/linux/ [netbsd.org]

      The NetBSD port for i386, amd64, mac68k, macppc, and many others can execute a great number of native Linux programs, using the Linux emulation layer. Generally, when you think about emulation you imagine something slow and inefficient because, often, emulations must reproduce hardware instructions and even architectures (usually from old machines) in software. In the case of th

  • wm(4) (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's nothing to brag about. All of those ethernet cards are over 10 years old.

  • Over two and half decades I have used every *nix out there, both open and commercial. That is except for NetBSD. Perhaps it's time I give it a couple months attention. I have not had a serious nerd fix in awhile. Maybe I will find a good reason to put it to persistent use. Any NetBSD users out there that want to give me a heads up on the low down, I would be much obliged. If any such people wonder what I might use it for, consider anything and everything. I'm universal like that.

