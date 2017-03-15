NetBSD 7.1 Released (netbsd.org) 44
New submitter fisted writes: The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1, the first feature update of the NetBSD 7 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Some highlights of the 7.1 release are:
-Support for Raspberry Pi Zero.
-Initial DRM/KMS support for NVIDIA graphics cards via nouveau (Disabled by default. Uncomment nouveau and nouveaufb in your kernel config to test).
The addition of vioscsi, a driver for the Google Compute Engine disk.
-Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
-wm(4): C2000 KX and 2.5G support; Wake On Lan support; 82575 and newer SERDES based systems now work.
-ODROID-C1 Ethernet now works.
-Numerous bug fixes and stability improvements.
NetBSD is free. All of the code is under non-restrictive licenses, and may be used without paying royalties to anyone. Free support services are available via our mailing lists and website. Commercial support is available from a variety of sources. More extensive information on NetBSD is available from http://www.NetBSD.org. You can download NetBSD 7.1 from one of these mirror sites.
yea (Score:2, Funny)
but does it run linux?
Re: (Score:2)
BSD confirms it:
.. or well. _I_ never use it nowadays at-least ;)
Netcraft is dead.
Re: (Score:2)
-Linux compatibility improvements, allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
No, but they ported the good parts. If you're into BSD(m) you must enjoy the pain.
Yes, NetBSD can run some Linux binaries. (Score:5, Informative)
This renders your joke irrelevant, but NetBSD can run some Linux binaries.
Read about it here: https://wiki.netbsd.org/guide/linux/ [netbsd.org]
FreeBSD has similar functionality [freebsd.org].
This is one of the reasons why so many former Linux users have moved to FreeBSD or NetBSD after being driven away from Linux by systemd, PulseAudio, GNOME 3, and other problematic software like that. Most Linux programs worth using compile just fine on the *BSDs, but if there are legacy, closed-source Linux applications that must be used there is at least some chance that they may work on FreeBSD or NetBSD. This makes for a very easy transition path away from Linux, or more correctly, away from systemd (it isn't the Linux kernel itself that most people have problems with, of course).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is one of the reasons why so many former Linux users have moved to FreeBSD or NetBSD after being driven away from Linux by systemd, PulseAudio, GNOME 3, and other problematic software like that. Most Linux programs worth using compile just fine on the *BSDs, but if there are legacy, closed-source Linux applications that must be used there is at least some chance that they may work on FreeBSD or NetBSD. This makes for a very easy transition path away from Linux, or more correctly, away from systemd (it isn't the Linux kernel itself that most people have problems with, of course).
Do you think that switching to a *BSD is easier than just installing a distribution without systemd?
I'm not even going to comment about the obvious gnome3 fallacy
Re: (Score:1)
I get the hate for systemd and pulseaudio, but Linux being "legacy"? Please. The fact is that the BSD's are fossils moving at glacial speeds, with the possible exception of DragonflyBSD. They have just about zero mind-share outside their sect-like cults, whose pathetic attempts to rewrite reality - "Linux is legacy! OSX is FreeBSD!" - does them no service, and generally speaking they are understaffed, have packaging system that are clumsy, antiquated and fragile.
I think it's sad, because realistic alternati
Legacy and brand new issues (Score:2)
I get your point if you were referring to NetBSD, but FreeBSD does have a bit of mindshare, even if dwarfed by Linux. It's the underpinnings of network OSs like Juniper, its NAS is widely used, it's used by pFsense, and its typically the most pioneering of the BSDs. As far as packaging system, PC-BSD/TrueOS has PBI, which takes care of library dependencies - something I'm not aware that
.deb or .rpm do.
I do agree that calling Linux legacy is out of place, and that some things, like TrueOS, have stalle
Re: (Score:1)
FreeBSD uses jails: is that what NetBSD uses? Also, does NetBSD have a way of supporting Steam?
Also, wonder whether NetBSD borrows any concepts from Minix, such as the reincarnation server, since Minix uses NetBSD userland. Looks like NetBSD can explore microkernel approaches
It would also be nice if NetBSD incorporated Lumina, instead of KDE and others.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm Linux user too, but I think it's great news. Linux needs competition to keep us on our toeas, so we don't get smug and lazy.
BSD movers & shakers (Score:3)
License is not what keeps BSD where it is - it's inertia. Linux himself admitted that had something like FreeBSD or NetBSD existed during the time he was looking for an OS, he may have used that and not developed Linux.
If anything, the license is what's encouraged companies to adapt it in preference to the GPL licensed software. It's the reason companies like Juniper, Sony (w/ Busybox) have gone w/ BSD. It's why Android uses a BSDL licensed userland instead of GNU. It's why the consoles have gone w/
wm(4) (Score:1)
That's nothing to brag about. All of those ethernet cards are over 10 years old.
Re: (Score:1)
And they still work!
Perhaps it's time to give it a spin (Score:2)
Re:Perhaps it's time to give it a spin (Score:5, Informative)
It's a BSD variant that will run on just about any oddball vintage hardware you have at your disposal..... 68K Macs, Atari TT's, VAX, Alpha, SPARC, UltraSPARC, sgi, DECstations, GE Microwaves, Sharp Can Openers, Compaq iPaq.
Emphasis is on portability but performance isn't bad.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Never tried it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I looked OpenBSD was not a great platform to play host to a vm.
Re: (Score:2)
Improvements? (Score:2)
...allowing, e.g., the use of Adobe Flash Player 24.
Lol.
DRM Support (Score:2)
... Some highlights of the 7.1 release are...
-Initial DRM/KMS support for NVIDIA graphics cards...
All of the code is under non-restrictive licenses, and may be used without paying royalties to anyone.
That NVIDIA bit doesn't sound non-restrictive.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
it stands for Direct Rendering Manager in this case, not Digital Restrictions Management.